‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida

The couple apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states.
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Curtis
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PALM BAY, Fla. (WTVY/Gray News) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by police as “con-artists” have been captured, WTVY reported.

William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, were apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida. They face charges in a number of states.

The Mathenys are accused of using a fake credit card to steal nearly $600 in gas in Dothan, Fla., this week. Houston County deputies also recovered thousands of dollars in equipment believed to be stolen.

The pickup truck they were last spotted in was also stolen, authorities say.

The couple faces charges in Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and other states. They are believed to have stolen hundreds of thousands in merchandise, including large utility trailers and boats.

