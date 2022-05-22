A Nice Evening Before More Rain Arrives!

It’ll be a nice evening with temperatures in the 70′s until sunset under mostly sunny skies. We dip to the mid 60′s after sunset, with morning lows in the low 60′s for the drive into work.

Mostly cloudy skies will be seen for your Monday with highs in the low 80′s. A few spotty showers will be possible near Highway 281 midday and early afternoon, but most of the rain will arrive late at night after 10pm. Even better rain chances arrive for your Tuesday, with rain lasting most of the day. However, we’ll still be warm around 80° during the afternoon, where a break in the rain is possible.

Another round of good rainfall arrives on Wednesday, and thanks to a cold front moving through we’re going to see highs in the mid 70′s. After all the rain moves out, we’ll likely have seen around 1 inch total in most areas, although some isolated areas will get more than that. We dry out for the end of the week, with sunny skies and hot temperatures returning next weekend. We’ll have highs in the mid 80′s to end the week before getting back into the 90′s next weekend.

