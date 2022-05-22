Advertisement

A Nice Evening Before More Rain Arrives!

It’ll be a nice evening with temperatures in the 70’s until sunset under mostly sunny skies. We dip to the mid 60’s after sunset, with morning lows in the low
By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be a nice evening with temperatures in the 70′s until sunset under mostly sunny skies. We dip to the mid 60′s after sunset, with morning lows in the low 60′s for the drive into work.

Mostly cloudy skies will be seen for your Monday with highs in the low 80′s. A few spotty showers will be possible near Highway 281 midday and early afternoon, but most of the rain will arrive late at night after 10pm. Even better rain chances arrive for your Tuesday, with rain lasting most of the day. However, we’ll still be warm around 80° during the afternoon, where a break in the rain is possible.

Another round of good rainfall arrives on Wednesday, and thanks to a cold front moving through we’re going to see highs in the mid 70′s. After all the rain moves out, we’ll likely have seen around 1 inch total in most areas, although some isolated areas will get more than that. We dry out for the end of the week, with sunny skies and hot temperatures returning next weekend. We’ll have highs in the mid 80′s to end the week before getting back into the 90′s next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Victim identified in deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the...
Disappearance of Waco woman is now a murder case in Coryell County
Aftermath of the wreck on FM 56 in Bosque County.
Fiery collision in Bosque County results in four deaths, including Central Texas students

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
A brief rain reprieve Sunday before 2″+ of rain arrive early this week
Sean's Sunday Fastcast
fastcast
A BEAUTIFUL Sunday Before More Rain Arrives
fastcast
Some Strong Storms This Evening with A Cooldown After!