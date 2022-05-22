Richland Mall in Waco briefly placed on lockdown as police investigated disturbance

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department officers are investigating a disturbance that led to a brief lockdown at Richland Mall in Waco.

Officers were called to a disturbance near the mall at 4:28 p.m. after a victim said he was confronted by someone who had a gun.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, a police official said.

The mall was placed on lockdown from about 4:42 p.m. until 4:54 p.m. as a precaution.

It was reopened after police learned the suspect was no longer on mall property.

“No injuries were reported and there was never an active shooter threat,” Waco Police said.

“Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

