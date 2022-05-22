Storm damages several buildings in Teague

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - A storm Saturday night damaged several buildings in Teague, including a post office and an insurance office.

Footage recorded at the scene Sunday morning shows mangled roofs scattered around the post office and damaged trees nearby.

61 mile per hour wind gusts were recorded at the Mexia Airport Saturday, about 20 minutes away from Teague.

Storm damage in Teague (Royden Ogletree for KWTX)

