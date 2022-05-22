Advertisement

Storm damages several buildings in Teague

Storm damage in Teague
Storm damage in Teague(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - A storm Saturday night damaged several buildings in Teague, including a post office and an insurance office.

Footage recorded at the scene Sunday morning shows mangled roofs scattered around the post office and damaged trees nearby.

61 mile per hour wind gusts were recorded at the Mexia Airport Saturday, about 20 minutes away from Teague.

