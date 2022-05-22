Temple Police Department arrests aggravated robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has arrested a male suspect for aggravated robbery.

At around 5:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Thornton Lane, where the suspect had stolen an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.

The suspect initially fled the scene. Officers were able to locate and arrest him.

No injuries were reported.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.