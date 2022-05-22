Wreck in Central Texas results in four deaths, including Midway ISD students

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A wreck in Bosque County Saturday night claimed the lives of four people, including at least three who were currently students at the Midway Independent School District, KWTX has confirmed.

The deadly crash happened near FM 56 and 2114.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as we learn more about the wreck and the people who lost their lives.

This is what is left of the scene of the wreck on FM 56 in Bosque County. (Royden Ogletree for KWTX)

