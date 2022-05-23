Advertisement

Arizona man killed in Central Texas collision; local teen suffers incapacitating injuries

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Tristan Cooley, 24, of Chandler, Arizona, as the man killed in a head-on collision involving an 18-year-old man from Evant.

The wreck happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 22, about ten miles outside Gatesville.

DPS said Cooley was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla eastbound on U.S. 84 as the young man from Evant was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban westbound.

According to the investigators, for reasons unknown, the Cooley’s Toyota crossed into the path of the Chevrolet.

The 18-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was unable to avoid a collision and the Toyota struck the Chevrolet head-on.

DPS said Cooley was airlifted to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.

The 18-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple, Texas with incapacitating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

