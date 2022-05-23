Bell County, Killeen recount results unchanged from previous count

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has confirmed the results of the May 7 election recount is correct in the swearing in of new At-large councilmembers.

City of Killeen’s Mayor Debbie Nash-King managed and supervised the recount on May 22 while administered by Bell County at the Lions Club Park Senior Center.

As previously reported, Councilwoman Melisa Brown filed the recount petition on May 17 where it would be done manually and all the candidates had the right to be present at the recount, per the Texas Elections Code.

The recount led to the delay of a swearing in ceremony for former mayor Jose Segarra, current at-large councilmember Ken Wilkerson and newcomer Ramon Alvarez.

Alvarez won the three at-large seats receiving 23%, 21% and 17% of the votes respectively on May 7.

Brown, had received 1,748 votes, which was 26 less than Alvarez at the time. All results were posted to the Bell County website.

“The City of Killeen worked closely with Bell County to ensure everyone followed the necessary steps in the recount process and was fair and thorough,” said Mayor Nash-King. “We will follow protocol and proceed with these results.”

The swearing in ceremony for Segarra, Wilkerson and Alvarez is set to happen at 5 p.m. May 23 in the City Hall Chambers.

Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna will conduct the swearing in.

