Boy who shot McGregor man remains at large; victim’s mother critical of police efforts to capture gunman

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - McGregor police continued their search Monday for a 16-year-old boy suspected in a Friday evening shooting that left his sister’s boyfriend in critical condition.

Kristie Casarez, the mother of Lane Weiss, 19, said Monday her son remains in critical condition at a Waco hospital after he was shot in the back, elbow and knee outside her family’s home in the 300 block of North Harrison Street in McGregor.

Casarez, who lives in Colorado but maintains the home in McGregor, is critical of the efforts and professionalism of the McGregor Police Department, saying an officer was rude to her during her efforts to find out what happened to her son. She said she and her family also are concerned because the suspected gunman who put her son in the hospital remains at-large.

“I have had to push them to get them to do something and that is not right,” Casarez said. “It shouldn’t have to be that way. And here it is almost four days later and he is still out there. They have done nothing to actively find him and I don’t understand that. The cops have not even put it out there that the shooter is still on the run.”

A spokesman for the McGregor Police Department did not immediately return phone messages Monday.

Casarez said the teen has family in Waco and Fort Worth and his girlfriend has family in Mexico.

Casarez said the suspect came to the Harrison Street home, where Weiss shares a home with his girlfriend and their two children, ages 18 months and 1 month.

She said the teen and her son are former friends whose relationship soured when Weiss and the teen’s sister began dating and started a family.

The teen had come to the home to pick up his sister, with plans to take her and the two babies to their mother’s home in Waco.

Weiss, a construction worker, was outside when the teen drove up and alerted his girlfriend that “your ride is here,” Casarez said. The two exchanged words and Weiss challenged the teen to step out of the car and settle their differences, Casarez said, repeating her son’s account of the altercation.

She said Weiss saw the teen get out of the car with a pistol in his hand, and Weiss turned to run, trying to scramble over a fence in the yard.

The teen fired numerous shots, Casarez said. The shot that pierced Weiss’ back passed through his body and exited his chest. Another shot struck his arm, badly injuring his elbow. It exited his arm, went through his side, struck a rib and took an upward turn, puncturing his lung, she said. Another bullet struck him behind the knee, shattering his kneecap and femur, Casarez said.

Police also found three bullets that penetrated the walls of the house, including one that went through the television, she said.

“My grandbabies were in that house,” she said. “His sister was in that house. He just didn’t care. The kid has no remorse.”

Casarez said her son lost a lot of blood and has undergone surgery and three blood transfusions, including a transfusion on Monday.

