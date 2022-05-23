City of Killeen temporarily suspends curbside bulk collection, begins May 31

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has suspended the curbside bulk trash collection to help combat a Solid Waste staffing shortage and high turnover.

The new process would begin the week of May 30 and citizens would still have access to the City’s Transfer Station in the 12200 block of State Highway 195where they can dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items once a month, free of charge.

Council approved this emergency measure during the May 17 Council Workshop and it will last for the remainder of the City’s fiscal year until September 30, 2022.

The suspension means that Only the container and no additional bags around the trash container will be collected, including lawn clippings.

If residents require an additional container, they can order one at a monthly charge of:

32G: $16.25/month

64G: $17.63/month

96G: $19.78/month

The curbside bulk trash suspension information will be distributed to the public through several platforms, including direct mail.

A reminder that with next week’s Memorial Day holiday collection days will be altered.

Monday and Tuesday routes will run one day late on May 30 and 31.

Residents on a Monday schedule will have trash picked up on Tuesday.

Residents on a normal Tuesday schedule will have trash collected on Wednesday.

