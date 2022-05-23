Advertisement

Houston mother, boyfriend charged in murder of malnourished 8-year-old

Ruben Moreno, 29, and Soledad Mendoza, 29,
Ruben Moreno, 29, and Soledad Mendoza, 29,(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police on Monday announced Soledad Mendoza, 29, and Ruben Moreno, 29, are now charged with capital murder in the death of a malnourished 8-year-old girl who weighed 29 pounds at the time of her death.

The girl died at about about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 21, 2020. Officers later responded to a welfare check at Memorial Hermann – Memorial City Hospital.

Houston Fire Department paramedics had transported the child to the hospital with multiple injuries and bruises where she was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Further investigation determined the child showed signs of malnutrition/starvation and multiple injuries, including chronic rib fractures.

After a lengthy investigation, the child’s mother Mendoza, and Mendoza’s boyfriend, were charged for their role in the child’s death. Mendoza and Moreno are being held at the Harris County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond each.

KPRC in Houston obtained court documents that revealed the girl weighed 29 pounds. The girl’s surviving twin also received care at the hospital and reportedly weighed 26 pounds.

