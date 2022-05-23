Advertisement

Man dies after he suffered medical episode, crashed into 4 vehicles in Waco

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives investigating a deadly wreck say a 65-year-old man experienced a medical episode and crashed into four parked and unoccupied vehicles.

Waco Fire Department firefighters had to pull the man and his 83-year-old female passenger out of the car. Both were rushed to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman suffered “possible major injuries,” police said.

The wreck happened shortly before 10 a.m. on May 23 near the 1200 Block of Elm Street.

An autopsy was ordered for the man, and this investigation is ongoing. He was not identified by police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Victim identified in deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the...
Waco woman’s disappearance now a murder case in Coryell County

Latest News

The Highlanders head back to Grand Junction to defend their 2021 National Title
Highlanders head back to Grand Junction to defend 2021 National Title
Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast
File Graphic (KWTX)
Arizona man killed in Central Texas collision; local teen suffers incapacitating injuries
Lane Weiss, 19, remains in critical condition at a Waco hospital after he was shot in the back,...
Boy who shot McGregor man remains at large; victim’s mother critical of police efforts to capture gunman