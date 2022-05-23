Man dies after he suffered medical episode, crashed into 4 vehicles in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives investigating a deadly wreck say a 65-year-old man experienced a medical episode and crashed into four parked and unoccupied vehicles.

Waco Fire Department firefighters had to pull the man and his 83-year-old female passenger out of the car. Both were rushed to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman suffered “possible major injuries,” police said.

The wreck happened shortly before 10 a.m. on May 23 near the 1200 Block of Elm Street.

An autopsy was ordered for the man, and this investigation is ongoing. He was not identified by police.

