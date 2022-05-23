Advertisement

Texas Equusearch searching for missing Texas man

Craig Kettler, 49
Craig Kettler, 49(Texas EquuSearch)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALVIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Equusearch is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a missing man in the Houston area.

Craig Kettler,49, was last seen on May 19 near the 600 block of Country Road 351 in Alvin.

He was seen driving a white, 2000 Ford F-250 extended cab truck, with a camper on the bed, the business name “LD Systems” on the driver-side door and bearing license plate HHV-0744.

Kettler is described as 5′10′, 220 lbs, with gray hair, a full beard and mustache and has a small scar on his forehead while wearing a short-sleeve blue/orange/white button-down shirt and jeans.

According to Texas Equusearch, it is out of character for him to be missing or not in contact with anyone.

Anyone with information is to contact (979) 849-2441 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

