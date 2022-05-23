Texas man arrested for sexual assault of a child

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Texas man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Jason Wayne Bennett, 46, has been charged with sexual assault of a child.

Detectives began an investigation after a female child made an outcry of being sexually abused by Bennett, on more than one occasion at his home

The child was forensically interviewed and taken to St. Luke’s Health – Memorial Hospital, where further exams were completed.

After further investigation by detectives an arrest warrant was obtained on May 17, 2022, for the arrest of Bennett.

Bennett turned himself in on May 18 to the Polk County Jail and was later released on a $50,000 bond, with conditions of a protective order and other bond conditions protecting the child from further contact.

Anyone with information is to call at 936-327-6810.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.