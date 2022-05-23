Turkey at Arlington National Cemetery honors fallen soldiers

ARLINGTON, Va. (KWTX) - Visitors at Arlington National Cemetery may see all kinds of wildlife in Washington, D.C.

Recently, a female turkeys, who resides mainly within our conservation area, has been spotted following funeral processions, paying respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and generally lounging in the sun throughout the cemetery.

Within the 639 acres, wildlife is includes deer, squirrels and chipmunks, coyotes, foxes, snakes, a variety of birds and even wild turkeys.

The site reminds that this is their home and be respectful of them and their space.

