Waves of rain and storms moving through starting tonight

The waves of rain keep coming, and we will keep taking them! We have two timeframes for rain and storms we are watching - one tonight and one again Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tonight’s storms may contain gusty winds and some hail with the best strong storm chances west of I-35. Rain chances look highest overnight with most areas drying out before sunrise. Rain likely lingers past sunrise east of I-35 but should diminish before lunch time. There’s a brief window of time that we will be dry Tuesday, but rain chances ramp right back up after 4-5pm tomorrow. Another chance for strong storms, with hail and high winds, overnight Tuesday.

Tuesday’s evening storms should rake across the area starting late in the day through a little after midnight, but we could see a third round of rain move through with an arriving front early Wednesday. Whatever rain forms Wednesday morning, if any at all, should gradually move through and exit around or after lunch time. When precipitation comes to a close, we’ll be dry for the foreseeable future, and we’re expecting high temperatures to warm back up. 70s and 80s are expected through Friday but low-to-mid 90s are in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend.

We are still expecting about 1-3″ areawide, with the highest totals east of I-35. Drier weather returns by Thursday, and sticks around through the weekend. Afternoon highs will gradually ramp up with low to mid-90s by the weekend. Drier weather returns by Thursday, and sticks around through the weekend. Afternoon highs will gradually ramp up with low to mid-90s by the weekend.

