Bosque County Sheriff’s Office recover stolen RV along with narcotics

Narcotics found by Bosque County Narcotics(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County Narcotics officers have recovered a stolen RV and narcotics based on information provided by an anonymous source.

The investigation occurred on May 29 on a property County Road 1743B in Laguna Park where officers located an RV that was reported stolen from the metroplex area.

Following the impound of the RV, a search warrant was obtained to search the interior and storage compartments resulting in discovering methamphetimine and illegally possessed prescription drugs.

Justin York, 42, was arrested on scene and transported to the Bosque County Jail charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, and theft of property.

Stolen RV and narcotics were found by Bosque County Narcotic Officers(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

