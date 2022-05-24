Advertisement

Bryan physician accused of sexually assaulting patients stripped of Texas medical license

The board said in a statement the decision was made “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”
The board said in a statement the decision was made “after determining his continuation in the...
The board said in a statement the decision was made “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”(KWTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the medical license of a Brazos Valley doctor accused of sexually assaulting two female patients.

Kory Gill, of College Station, who also worked on the medical staff of Texas A&M athletics, can no longer practice medicine in the state after the board determined his “continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

A hearing for the temporary suspension will be held within 10 days’ notice unless Gill specifically waives it, according to TMB’s statement. The board says the suspension will remain in place until they take further action.

The first accusation against Gill surfaced in early 2022 when the survivor went to the police to share her story, according to arrest reports filed by the Bryan Police Department. Not long after the first survivor came forward, a second woman came forward with a similar story of Gill sexually assaulting her while under his care, according to the probable cause statement.

According to two sources familiar with the investigation, Gill was fired by Texas A&M University following a Title IX investigation in February.

The law office of James, Reynolds, Spiegelhauer & Ask is representing Gill.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the...
Waco woman’s disappearance now a murder case in Coryell County

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives at a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25,...
Hours after Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott attended a fundraiser 300 miles away
Beto O'Rourke crashes Texas Governor Greg Abbott's news conference in Uvalde, Texas
O’Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott at school massacre news conference in Uvalde
Beto O'Rourke crashes Texas Governor Greg Abbott's news conference in Uvalde, Texas
O'Rourke crashes governor's news conference in Uvalde, Texas
How to talk to your children about Uvalde
‘Complete evil’: Texas gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers
A Bosque County Sheriff's car pulls in next to the victim's vehicle.
Bosque County Sheriff calls on local school districts to implement School Marshall Program