Commission recommends new name for Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After months of consideration, a naming commission created to consider new names for U.S. military bases named after Confederate leaders has announced recommendations for nine Army installations, including Fort Hood.

The commission recommended for the post to be named Fort Cavazos, after General Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic-American to become a four-star general.

The Kingsville, Texas native was stationed at Fort Hood in 1953 and served in Vietnam. He retired in 1984 after 33 years of service.

The naming commission also made recommendations for other bases. It recommended renaming Fort Bragg in North Carolina as Fort Liberty and Fort Benning in Georgia as Fort Moore.

