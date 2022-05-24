Advertisement

Line of strong/severe storms tonight

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The ingredients are lining up for an enhanced risk for strong to severe storms tonight. The risk for damaging winds is the highest, but hail, flooding, and even tornadoes will still be a concern within our line of storms coming tonight. A few isolated storms may develop out ahead of the line of storms, but the main severe weather threat comes after sunset. After tonight’s rain, the tap shuts off and we dry out and warm up going into Memorial Day weekend.

A line of strong storms pushes from the northwest to the southeast throughout the overnight hours. After the overnight round of storms exits, rain should dries up around sunrise Wednesday. The driving force for the storms is a cold front that will leave cooler temperatures in its wake. We will likely have rain cooled temperatures in the 50s and 60s to start Wednesday, followed by afternoon highs in the 70s!

High pressure starts to influence our weather once again and temperatures will be climbing as we go into the weekend. We turn back to hot, dry and mainly sunny weather starting Thursday and lasting well into next week.

