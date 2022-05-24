Advertisement

Mexia High student charged after gun was fired inside school on May 17

A heavy police presence at Mexia High School on Monday, May 17
A heavy police presence at Mexia High School on Monday, May 17(GreerTime Media)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday identified Jayden Phillips, 17, as the student arrested and charged after a gun was fired at Mexia High School on May 17.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. that morning, a loud bang was heard by students and staff at the school.

Bullet holes were later spotted inside a restroom and a gun was found on campus. Mexia ISD immediately placed all schools on lockdown.

Police now confirm the loud bang heard that morning was, indeed, gunfire.

No injuries were suffered by anyone as a result of the weapon being discharged, police said.

Phillips, who was detained that very same day, is now charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, a second degree felony.

The student was also charged with carrying a prohibited weapon and deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, both third degree felonies.

