Next round of showers and storms arrives this afternoon/evening

Although only a small portion of Central Texas received rainfall late Monday, the rainfall across the drought-stricken cities and towns near and west of Highway 281 amounted to 1″ to 3″+! For the rest of Central Texas, the lack of overnight rain moving in from the Hill Country means that the overall expectation for rain has come down a bit. With the afternoon and especially evening round of showers and storms, we’re expecting anywhere from a half-inch to inch of rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall within thunderstorms could push some isolated totals close to or even above 2″. Today should be a relatively dry day. Outside of a few stray morning showers or a pop-up midday shower or storm, today’s best rain chances should hold off until the afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms are expected to develop and could contain gusty winds, hail, or even a stray tornado. Afternoon storms should be a precursor to showers and storms arriving after sunset from the northwest. What should be a healthy line of storms arrives after 9 PM and rakes across the area with high winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and also some hail too. The tornado risk tonight is low but isn’t zero. After the overnight round of storms exits, rain should come to a close by or shortly after sunrise Wednesday.

Since we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today with maybe some late-day sunshine, high temperatures will be stuck in the upper 70s and low-to-mid 80s. Late day rain chances near about 50% will climb to 80% overnight as the line of storms rolls through. Unfortunately, we’re finished with rainfall after Wednesday for probably quite some time. Despite still being in the rainy season, high pressure building near our area this weekend and then east of our area next week should keep the storm systems away. Heat will eventually be the norm but we’re not expecting exceptionally hot temperatures. Highs should be a touch below average Thursday and maybe Friday with highs a bit above average Saturday through the middle of next week.

