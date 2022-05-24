Severe storms expected to impact Central Texas late today and tonight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move through late this afternoon and evening, potentially bringing strong wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and maybe a tornado or two to Central Texas.

Tuesday’s severe weather hazards

All of Central Texas is under a level 3 'enhanced' risk of severe storms late Tuesday afternoon and especially Tuesday evening. The main concern is with strong wind gusts but there's a chance for hail and a stray tornado or two. (KWTX, SPC)

Today’s main severe weather hazard is strong straight-line winds from the evening line of storms with a lower chance of large hail or a tornado.

Straight-line wind gusts should be between 60 and 70 MPH with isolated 75 MPH wind gusts possible.

Any storms that form, be it isolated storms in the late afternoon or the expected line of storms moving in around and after sunset, may contain strong wind gusts, hail, or even a tornado.

Tuesday’s storm timing

Timecast shows isolated storms late this afternoon giving way to a line of strong storms that'll be moving through the area near and after sunset. Tonight's storms may contain gusty winds, large hail, or a stray tornado. (KWTX)

A slow-moving upper-level trough is gaining strength and will spark numerous severe storms across Texas later today. Although Monday’s overnight round of storms never came to fruition, Tuesday’s storm chances are higher and more of a slam-dunk thanks to the proximity of this upper-level trough.

Isolated storms could begin to bubble up near and west of I-35 after 3 PM with potentially some storms impacting Robertson, Leon, Limestone, and Freestone County from the south around that time too. The storms that may form near I-45, or the storms that may form near and west of I-35 could all be strong with hail and strong winds the main threat.

Storms out of our area to the north near I-20 are expected to slowly congeal into a line and march into Central Texas likely after 7 PM. It’s this line of storms that is the main severe weather risk.

Tonight’s storms will mostly be wind-gust and heavy rain producers but hail or a tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Storms should approach I-35 after 10 PM and will likely cross over I-35 after midnight. Tonight’s severe weather risk should come to a close before sunrise but lingering rain may be around through mid-morning Wednesday.

Watch out for flooding tonight and early Wednesday

On average, we're expecting anywhere from a half-inch to one-inch of rain but isolated totals nearing or exceeding two inches are possible. (KWTX)

Monday night’s lack of rainfall helped to keep the ground dry so the forthcoming rainfall should be mostly absorbed by the ground. However, tonight’s storms will be efficient rainfall producers with rainfall rates potentially exceeding 2″ per hour.

Some street and creek flooding can be expected with any thunderstorms today and standing water could be on area roadways through the morning commute Wednesday until sunshine returns and water begins to evaporate.

