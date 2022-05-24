Advertisement

‘There’s a lot on the line’- Pro-life Democrat faces progressive challenger in Texas runoff

A contested runoff in Texas raises questions for November
Texas primary 2022
Texas primary 2022
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s a familiar arena for Jessica Cisneros and Rep. Henry Cuellar (R-Texas). Back in 2020, Cisneros came within 2600 votes of beating the longtime congressman. This time around the race is just as close, and the stakes are high for reproductive health care.

“As the Supreme Court threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade, our anti-choice Congressman has led the assault on our reproductive freedoms as the only Democrat to vote against codifying Roe in Congress and repeatedly voting with Republicans to ban abortion care throughout his career,” said Cisneros, “South Texans deserve better.”

Cuellar tells us, “The restrictions should be there exceptions life of the mother should be also the issue of rape, incest,’

According to a University of Texas poll, 78% of Texans asked believe abortion should be allowed under some circumstances, while 15% believe it should be outlawed completely.

Josh Blank of the University of Texas Politics Project says the big question is if Democrats pick Cisneros on Tuesday, will the party be able to hold the seat in November?

“If the Democratic Party in 28 nominates a significantly more progressive candidate, which Jessica Cisneros would clearly be, it makes her at odds with the district on the whole, or at least makes the district significantly more competitive,” said Blank.

Blank believes Cuellar has been consistently reelected in the district because he threads the needle of being a Democrat who leans right.

“His position on abortion politics puts him at an odd place in the party,” said Blank.

Ahead of Tuesday’s result, Cisneros has a major advantage over Cuellar. According to Open Secrets, she has out-raised him by about a million dollars.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Victim identified in deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the...
Waco woman’s disappearance now a murder case in Coryell County
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file Cindy Gomez, of Austin, attends the Women's March ATX rally,...
Businesses that help employees get abortions could be next target of Texas lawmakers if Roe v. Wade overturned
Henry Cuellar, who is one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, is facing the...
Texas race tests abortion’s resonance with Democratic voters
file
Judge: Title 42 COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
Texas law forces Meta to remove Instagram feature
Instagram filters back in Texas, but users must opt in
ERCOT reveals proposed operation changes for grid
Texas’ grid operator told a power plant to delay repairs ahead of a May heat wave. It was among six that crashed.