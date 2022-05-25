Baylor hosts active threat simulation training for local first responders

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The day after the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Baylor University hosted law enforcement and area first responders for an active threat training exercise.

Officials at the simulation Wednesday say they are keeping the people of Uvalde in their thoughts and in their prayers. They say the training is crucial for the safety of students, staff, law enforcement, and our community.

“Yesterday’s horrific events accentuated the why,” said Mark Childers, Associate Vice President Department of Public Safety of Baylor University. “We have to be ready. We have to continually train.”

Hours were spent screening buildings, assisting victims, talking strategy and safety.

“We understand there is always a threat,” Childers said. “It doesn’t matter where you are and collectively, today is a great example, we are always training holistically, collectively with our partners to try and counter this threat.”

They are developing skills they hope they will never need.

“We are looking for gaps in today’s training,” Childers said. “We want to fail today, we want to find the things we did wrong so that God forbid the actual event occurs, we are better prepared to counter it.”

Childers said it takes everyone to keep the community safe. They ask residents to speak out if they see something.

Baylor hosts these training sessions on an annual basis to further the safety of students and staff.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.