Biden visiting Texas to meet with families of Uvalde school massacre victims

(KWTX) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he is visiting Uvalde, Texas in the near future to meet the families of the children and teachers killed during a horrific massacre at Robb Elementary.

“Jill and I will be traveling to Texas in the coming days to meet with the families and let them know we have a sense of their pain,” the president said during the signing of an executive order on policing on the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Biden said that “hopefully, this will bring some little comfort to a community in shock, in grief and in trauma.”

“I think we all must be for them, everyone,” he added.

The attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and the deadliest in the U.S. since the Sandy Hook massacre in Newtown, Connecticut nearly a decade ago.

