Bosque County Sheriff calls on local school districts to implement School Marshall Program

A Bosque County Sheriff's car pulls in next to the victim's vehicle.
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks has called on local school districts to implement the “School Marshall Program” in the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde.

So far 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County by an 18-year-old gunman who barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone.”

In a letter posted on the Bosque County Sheriff Facebook page, Sheriff Hendricks states the “time has come to in which we must place safety of our children and school faculty as priority number 1.”

HB 1009 known as School Marshal Program is “to prevent the act of murder or serious bodily injury on school premises, and act only as defined by the written regulations adopted by the School Board/Governing Body”, according to the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement.

According to the letter, local law enforcement has responded to many threats of violence that have not resulted in injuries or deaths.

“I encourage, urge and request that this program be initiated immediately and without delay as it is my hope that training and guidelines to be in place for the beginning of the 2022 school year,” said Sheriff Hendricks.

