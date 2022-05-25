Central Texas man convicted after child relative videoed him having sex sentenced

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A West man who had sex with his girlfriend multiple times while a young family member watched, including at least twice when she videoed the sexual encounters, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court recommended that Joshua David Orler be sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison and fined $10,000 on each of the first five counts and five years in prison and $5,000 fines on each of the remaining five counts.

The jury on Tuesday convicted Orler, 35, a construction worker, on 10 counts of indecency with a child by exposure for allowing the 11-year-old family member to watch them have sex possibly up to 20 times, including one occasion at a Waco hotel.

Judge David Hodges accepted the jury’s punishment verdicts and ordered all but one of the counts to be served concurrently. The judge ordered Count 1 to be served consecutively with the other counts, for a total of 20 years in prison.

Orler, who denied the allegations in testimony Tuesday, did not testify during Wednesday’s punishment phase. He was not eligible for probation because of a conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

“I’m not that kind of person,” Orler said. “I don’t like people like that. That’s just not who I am.”

Assistant District Attorney Will Hix, who prosecuted the case with Tara Avants, thanked the jury and the judge after the three-day trial.

“The work that the jury had done this week in believing this courageous young victim and granting her closure has been incredible,” Hix said. “We are grateful to the judge for pronouncing a sentence in accordance with the verdict that highlights how our community feels about this type of case.”

Indecency with a child by exposure is a third-degree felony, punishable by from two to 10 years in prison.

Orler’s girlfriend, Cristina Marsh, 27, has been charged with five counts of indecency with a child by exposure. Those charges remain pending.

Waco attorney, Jack Hurley, who represented Orler, declined comment after the trial.

The girl, now 13, testified Tuesday that the inappropriate sexual conduct started two years ago when she spent the night at Orler’s home in West. What started as her waking up in the middle of the night and accidentally seeing them having sex in the bedroom later evolved into Orler inviting her into the room to watch and asking her to video them having sex on an iPad, the girl told the jury.

She said Orler pressured her not to tell anyone, telling her that he would go back to prison if anyone found out.

“That brought a lot of pressure on me,” she said.

The girl testified that Orler showed her a tattoo of the children’s character “Hello Kitty” on his genitalia when she asked about it after seeing him and Marsh having sex.

Avants and Hix showed the jury pictures of the tattoo but did not play the sexually explicit videos during the trial.

Orler said he got the tattoo on his genitalia while serving a 12-month prison term after his probation was revoked for methamphetamine possession.

In punishment phase testimony Wednesday, Waco psychologist Lee Carter said Orler has narcissistic and sexually deviant tendencies and is less likely to change his behavior as a man in his mid-30s than a younger man possibly might. He said a vast majority of sex offenders deny their guilt or try to minimize their actions, which makes it less likely they will change their ways than offenders who admit their guilt and show remorse.

Carter said the girl’s understanding of sexualization likely won’t be normal now because she was exposed to the inappropriate sexual activity at such an early age.

