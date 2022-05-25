Cool tonight but summer heat builds back in for Memorial weekend

Rain fell in just the right places this week and we are thankful for that! Hopefully we will see this rain make a little dent in the ongoing drought conditions west of I-35 in days to come. Now that the rain has come to an end though, we are staying dry for the foreseeable future. Not only does dry weather rule the forecast but so will heat and humidity by the weekend. Enjoy the crisp, cooler weather while its here.

Tonight with low humidity, a clear sky, and a light wind, temperatures dip into the mid 50s. If you out late or up early, you may want to have a light jacket with you! Tomorrow the sun rules the day and temperatures will steadily warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon. Winds will still be “drier” tomorrow and out of the west, but by Saturday they pick back up out of the south and really start to rise the humidity around here.

Not only will the humidity return over the holiday weekend, but High pressure gains control of our weather pattern again and temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday climb into the mid-90s. It looks to be that this pattern continues: mornings in the 70s, afternoons in the 90s, breezy south winds, and plenty of sunshine for the entirety of next week.

Hinting at Tropical Development? Forecast models are picking up on what could be a weak tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico or Bay of Campeche late next week. It’s far too early to be sure if this will happen or not, but it would be very appropriate for this time of year. Hurricane season starts on June 1st and it’s expected to be an active one. In June, we look close to home for tropical development with most storms forming in the western Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico and then tracking towards the Gulf coast.

