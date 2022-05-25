DPS says investigation continues into Uvalde shooter’s motive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The investigation continues into what drove 18-year-old Salvador Ramos to the Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Sergeant Erik Estrada from the Texas Department of Public Safety Laredo Office is in Uvalde and says Ramos shot his grandmother before opening fire at Robb Elementary School. Ramos’ grandmother remains in critical condition.

Estrada says several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting and were able to evacuate students from other classrooms. “It’s a very difficult situation. We did have a tactical team that was able to go in and neutralized the subject and bring the threat down. We do have information that some officers were injured. Right now, everybody is in stable condition. Everybody is good.”

The shooter’s motive remains unknown, officials say.

