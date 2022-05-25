Advertisement

DPS says investigation continues into Uvalde shooter’s motive

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The investigation continues into what drove 18-year-old Salvador Ramos to the Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Sergeant Erik Estrada from the Texas Department of Public Safety Laredo Office is in Uvalde and says Ramos shot his grandmother before opening fire at Robb Elementary School. Ramos’ grandmother remains in critical condition.

Estrada says several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting and were able to evacuate students from other classrooms. “It’s a very difficult situation. We did have a tactical team that was able to go in and neutralized the subject and bring the threat down. We do have information that some officers were injured. Right now, everybody is in stable condition. Everybody is good.”

The shooter’s motive remains unknown, officials say.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the...
Waco woman’s disappearance now a murder case in Coryell County

Latest News

Robb Elementary School
‘Horrifying’ conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
The father of Mackenzie Bewley passed out scholarships to her friends in his daughter's memory...
Crash victim’s father hands out scholarships in daughter’s memory at vigil
Active Threat Training
Active Threat Training at Baylor
Gordon and Abigail
Abigail Metsch gets reaction from Uvalde Community
College Station family loses nearly everything in apartment fire, personal property not covered...
College Station family loses nearly everything in apartment fire, personal property not covered by renters insurance