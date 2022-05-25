Felon convicted in assault of Central Texas veteran over $500 sentenced to life in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A three-time convicted felon was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in the New Year’s Eve 2019 robbery and beating of an 80-year-old Hewitt man.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court convicted Ladamion Lamond Majors, 41, of aggravated robbery and returned a life prison term after learning of Majors’ violent criminal past.

Majors, who is on parole, was charged in the incident along with Iriana Rutledge, 27, and Lakeisha Monique Price, 38, after the elderly victim, SJ Embery, a Marine and Vietnam veteran, reported the trio tried to rob him and then beat him when he refused to give Majors $500.

Price and Embery met online and Embery, a former General Motors employee, moved to Hewitt from Georgia in early December 2019 to see if their relationship would blossom, he testified.

Embery said he and Price were at their home in the 100 block of Bowie Street when Majors and Rutledge came over. Rutledge had her two children with them and they told Embery that Price’s daughter was sick and needed to be fed. Price told Embery that Majors was her cousin, Embery said.

As the evening progressed, Majors demanded $500 from him and his car keys, but Embery said he refused. Majors went outside and returned with a shotgun, which he pointed at Embery.

Price grabbed the barrel of the gun and told Majors to put it down. Majors then punched Embery in the head.

“It was like I was knocked out standing up,” said Embery, who suffered a major contusion on his left temple.

Embery said he was going to call the police, but Price grabbed his cell phone. So Embery jumped in his van and drove to the Walmart in Hewitt, where the manager called police.

Hewitt police officers tried to convince Embery to spend the night in a hotel because they knew Price lived there with him. He refused and went home and went to bed after Hewitt police made sure the others were gone. However, the three returned about 5 a.m. Hewitt police, who suspected they might return, were waiting and arrested Majors, Price and Rutledge.

Prosecutors Kristi DeCluitt and Vanessa Fuentes dismissed the aggravated robbery charges against Price and Rutledge in exchange for their testimonies against Majors. DeCluitt said the women were afraid of Majors and feared crossing him.

Majors has previous convictions for assault against a public servant, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the last two convictions in 2008 but was released on parole after serving a fraction of his sentence.

Price was the victim in that incident, testifying that Majors put a gun to her head and pulled the trigger twice but it did not fire. He then hit her in the chin with the gun.

“We are grateful for the jury’s verdict,” DeCluitt said. “Mr. Majors earned the life sentence he was given and the jury spoke loudly today that violence against the elderly will not be tolerated in our county.”

Majors’ attorney, Sandy Gately, said she and Majors respect the jury’s verdict.

“They did their job to the best of their abilities,” Gately said.

