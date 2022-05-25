Advertisement

H-E-B donating half-a-million dollars to families of victims in Uvalde school massacre

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced Wednesday it will commit $500,000 to help the families devastated by the horrific school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

“With heavy hearts, Texans witnessed another senseless act of violence that, this time, descended upon an elementary school in Uvalde, taking more than 20 innocent lives,” the grocer said, “As a member of the Uvalde community for decades, H-E-B is committed to support our Partners and neighbors who have been affected by this tragic situation.”

Starting Wednesday, May 25, all H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can also contribute by making monetary donations in store at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 or at checkout in Curbside and Home Delivery orders.

People also can give directly via the Favor app after checkout.

Additional donations to support the fund can be made at heb.com/donate.

All funds collected from the donation campaign and gifted to the Spirit of Giving Fund will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

