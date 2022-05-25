Advertisement

Hillsboro Sports Association boardmember loses relative in Uvalde shooting, association to take donations for funeral expenses

Hillsboro Sports Association will be taking donations to help the family of Ellie Garcia, who...
Hillsboro Sports Association will be taking donations to help the family of Ellie Garcia, who is a relative of a board member.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hillsboro Sports Association has announced the tragedy in Uvalde hit home for one of their board members and will be taking donations to help the family.

John Rodriguez, a board members, lost Ellie Garcia, 10 year-old, who was killed in shooting.

Donations will be to aid with funeral expenses to send to the family.

Those who want to donate can do so through Venmo and put Uvalde in the subject, at the concession at ballgames or mail donations to HSAPO Box 1626Hillsboro, Texas76645

HSA will donate $2,500 to help as well.

