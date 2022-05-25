Advertisement

New scam going around in North Texas

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new scam is going around Texoma claiming to raise money for the local Veterans Affairs, but instead many people who’ve donated said all the money is just going in one man’s pocket.

“I’m frustrated that he’s using our veterans as a scam to sit there and get money out of innocent hard working people, it’s frustrating you know, you wanna do good and help people and then there’s individuals like this that are going around and they are ripping off the community,” Anonymous said.

One Texoman, who wishes to be anonymous, said her boss was a victim of a scam going on in North Texas.

She said the gentleman named Mike Raymer came into her business asking for donations.

“The gentlemen had followed him down here to Simmons Bank on Morton Street and he had given him $100 cash and he said in return we had three free car detailings and anytime that we wanted them we could call him and he would come to the office and perform the car details,” Anonymous said.

She said once they realized it was a scam, she made a Facebook post to warn others.

That is when she met many others who claim to have been contacted and scammed by Raymer.

“I set up an appointment with Mr. Raymer for the following week I gave him 3 or 4 days after that and I did not get a response back to him I proceeded to call and say ‘you know make this right I don’t know if you’re busy but I did make an appointment’ and no return calls,” Victim Debbie Schneider said.

News 12 tried calling the number posted on the fliers and ...

“The number you have dialed is not in service”

Schneider said she too made a Facebook post about the scam.

“One of the persons that responded to me said that they’re in Van Alstyne and he was doing the same thing going around saying he’s doing this all in the name of the VA,” Schneider said.

News 12 reached out to the Veteran Affairs for a comment on this scam and have not heard back.

“If you’re out there scamming in the name of people that have worked hard for our nation, it’s gonna come back and bite ya,” Schneider said.

Victims said this Raymer has been scamming people in Grayson, Fannin, and Collin County.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

