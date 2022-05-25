Advertisement

O’Rourke verbally confronts Gov. Abbott at school massacre news conference in Uvalde

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate O’Rourke verbally confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a news conference on the school massacre at Robb Elementary School.

O’Rourke accused Republican leaders next to Abbott, including Senator Ted Cruz, House Speaker Dade Phelan, and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick - of doing nothing to prevent mass shootings in the state.

The El Paso Democrat was quickly removed from the news conference and someone off camera could be heard telling him to “go back to El Paso” and “sir, you are out of line! You are a sick son of a B---.”

