Owners of Waco’s Union Hall food court announce new location in downtown Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Just weeks after announcing a second location, owners of the popular and successful Union Hall food court in downtown Waco are announcing a third location, this time expanding their blueprint to downtown Temple.

The Temple food hall, owned by UnionBrands Eateries Texas LLC, will be located on the first floor of the historic Hawn Hotel building and will be called Union Crossing as a nod to Temple’s rich railroad heritage.

The Hawn Hotel, Arcadia Theater, and the neighboring Sears building are currently under construction as part of a revitalization project by Waco-based developer Turner Behringer Development.

Shane Turner, Partner of UnionBrands Eateries Texas LLC, said Temple and, specifically, the Hawn Hotel felt like the perfect location for the unique food concept.

“Temple’s Hawn Hotel has been a pillar of its historic downtown for almost a century,” Turner said, “With Union Crossing opening on-site, it’s great to know that people are going to be able to appreciate and enjoy, not only the delicious food served by local vendors, but the revitalization of the historic Hawn Hotel as well.”

The Temple food hall will feature nine vendors, none which have been announced. The UnionBrands concept, however, is to keep vendors local.

Todd Behringer, a partner in the companies’ expansion across Texas, said he’s proud of how his food halls shy away from national chains and instead provide opportunities for people who live in their communities.

“We have expectations that each location we open and operate will provide a somewhat unique experience, without the cookie cutter feel of the national chains,” Behringer said. “Our best practices approach will provide both synergy and energy to the new Temple location.”

Union Crossing is the third food hall by UnionBrands Eateries Texas.

Union Hall in downtown Waco was the first and attracts 60,000 to 80,000 visitors per month.

Union Grove will be the second and is scheduled to open in 2023 at 8100 Woodway Drive.

Union Crossing in Temple is scheduled to open sometime in mid to late 2023.

The Hawn, Arcadia, and neighboring Sears buildings are being called an “urban adaptive reuse project.”

The revitalized buildings will feature residential apartments, commercial retail spaces, and a privately-owned and operated multi-purpose performance and events hall.

Turner Behringer plans to build 57 residential apartments in the Hawn and Sears buildings, including single and two-bedroom apartments.

The project will also include restored storefronts and ground-floor commercial spaces. The goal is to attract new restaurants, retail shops and office tenants to the area.

