Storms are gone, sunshine’s returning, and warm weather returns soon too

The evening and overnight round of showers and thunderstorms has exited the area and it did produce a healthy amount of rain for most locations. Widespread rainfall totals were close to an inch but some isolated totals did manage to climb close to 2″! The squall line did also produce anywhere from 40 to 60 MPH wind gusts but thankfully the damage reports were fairly limited. With today’s storm system departing, we’re expecting to see morning cloud cover bringing midday and afternoon sunshine! West winds will be a bit gusty at times to near 25 MPH, but the cooler air behind the overnight storms will keep highs in the mid-70s! West winds return tomorrow but west winds are expected to instead pull drier air in from West Texas. The drier air and west winds mean we’ll quickly warm back up. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s (which is a wee bit chilly...) should warm easily into the upper 80s.

There’s no major weather changes coming down the pipe either. High pressure to our south will shut the faucet off for the upcoming holiday weekend, but a ridge of high pressure will take control across the eastern U.S. for much of next week. Temperatures locally will still be in the low-to-mid 90s, slightly above average for this time of year, but the abnormal heat will be focused more near the Midwest and the Appalachians. What high pressure will do is keep a strong upper-low away from us. Instead of next week’s storm system moving through the Central and Southern Plains, the storm system will be deflected to the Northern Plains and we’ll stay dry. Honestly, it’s going to be a quiet weather pattern for us for at least the next week and a half. Forecast models are picking up on what could be a weak tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico or Bay of Campeche late next week. It’s far too early to be sure if this will happen or not, but it would be very appropriate for this time of year. Hurricane season starts on June 1st and it’s expected to be an active one. In June, we look close to home for tropical development with most storms forming in the western Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico and then tracking towards the Gulf coast.

