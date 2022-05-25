Storms tonight... Sunshine Wednesday!

Rain and storms will continue to slowly push east across Central Texas through the overnight and early morning hours of Wednesday. While there could be a few strong storms, the overall severe weather threat has diminished for most of us. The driving force for the storms is a cold front that will leave cooler temperatures in its wake. We will likely have rain cooled temperatures in the 50s and 60s to start Wednesday, followed by afternoon highs in the 70s!

High pressure starts to influence our weather once again and temperatures will be climbing as we go into the weekend. We turn back to hot, dry and mainly sunny weather starting Thursday and lasting well into next week.

