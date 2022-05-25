Advertisement

Temple Police investigate reported shootings in area

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating reported shootings in the city in the afternoon.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at 12:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Drive where shell casings were found.

They were dispatched at 12:29 p.m. to the 1200 block of S. 26th Street where they found one victim with a gunshot wound

The victim is currently being treated by medical staff.

At this time, no suspects have been identified and detectives are investigating to determine if the shots-fired call and shooting are related.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

