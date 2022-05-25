Advertisement

Top-seeded TCU gets past Baylor in Big 12 Tournament

Baylor takes on top-seeded TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament
Baylor takes on top-seeded TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament(Big 12 Media)
By The Associated Press and Christopher Williams
Published: May. 25, 2022
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Baylor Bears are on the brink of elimination.

Kurtis Byrne capped a two-run eighth inning with an RBI single and top-seeded TCU rallied past No. 8 seed Baylor 4-2 in the Big 12 Tournament for the Frogs’ eighth straight victory.

Baylor will play No. 4 Oklahoma State Thursday morning in the loser bracket.

TCU, the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back regular-season titles since 2016-17, advances to play No. 5 seed Texas on Thursday in the winner’s bracket.

The Frogs lost a three-game series, 2-1, against the Longhorns in early April.

TCU took its first lead of the game in the eighth when Tommy Sacco, who drew a lead-off walk, scored on a wild pitch.

Byrne followed with his 39th RBI of the season for a 4-2 lead. Garrett Wright closed it out in the ninth with two strikeouts for his third save of the season.

Baylor’s Blake Helton pitched 6 innings, giving up 2 runs, and striking out a career-high 7 batters.

