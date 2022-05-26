10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: Memorial Weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Its Memorial Weekend and the rodeo comes to West! Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the West Fairgrounds. Get tickets for just $10/piece with children 6 and under free.

The City of Killeen will hold Latin Night on Saturday from 5p.m. to 9p.m. on East Avenue D & Gray Street. This free event is a celebration of Latin culture, food, and people with live music, food trucks, and Salsa and Bachata with instructor Erika Garcia.

Rucks On Main is a non-profit organization that hosts a military-themed ruck march in honor of Veterans, First Responders, and The Fallen twice a year at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple. Saturday carry up to 40lbs of non-perishable food items during the ruck march from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ruck march will also be timed and results will be posted online! Everyone who participates in the Ruck March will enjoy free food, 1 adult beverage, camaraderie, and music after the Ruck March.

The 2nd annual Groesbeck Heritage Festival is all day Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at Old Fort Parker with dominoes, cornhole toss, bingo, inflatables, re-enactments, live music by the Gordon Collier Band, and lots of food.

“The Book About” bookmobile, run by the Temple Public Library Outreach Department, can be spotted at select parks in town beginning in May and continuing through September. The Book About is open to the public and houses a diverse collection of materials for children and adults. This Saturday catch the bookmobile at Lions Park in Temple from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The 2nd Annual Texas Roller Games is happening this weekend at Skate Waco with a 100m Dash For Cash for both Indoor and Outdoor, Quad Races, Novice Races, Elite Division, Recreational and Star Skate Events. This Pre-National Invitational is 7 weeks prior to the US Indoor Championships and will help all skaters gage their speed and help them prepare over the summer for the National Event.

Memorial Day head to Walker Honey Farm near Killeen for a free event – Spring Festival Farmer’s Market - from 9am – 3pm. You’ll find over 55+ vendors showing off the best of Central Texas at Walker Honey Farm in Killeen.

If you love old school R&B – grab a ticket or two for the Memorial Day Weekend Music Fest at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center this Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Memorial Day honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation at the Dorris Miller Memorial in Waco from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. There will be short program at the memorial site.

Help honor our Veterans who have sacrificed all by placing flowers on each headstone at the Central Texas Veteran Memorial Cemetery on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Family friendly. Donations gratefully accepted and needed to reach our goal of all headstones (11,000+).

