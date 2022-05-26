Advertisement

10th smallest baby in the world to survive graduates high school

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins, Josh Lucca and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – The 10th smallest baby in the world to survive has reached a major milestone – Haleigh Shadrick is graduating from high school.

According to WFIE, Haleigh was born three months prematurely, weighing only 10.9 ounces.

She spent months in intensive care. She has cerebral palsy, mild hearing loss, pervasive developmental disorder and a feeding disorder that delayed her growth.

Despite the challenges, Haleigh, now 22 years old and 62 lbs., has earned her high school diploma.

“We hate to see her leave because we know she’s safe here and things have been great here,” her mother Leslie Shadrick said. “We’re also proud to be able to move on to the next step.”

When Haleigh was born, her parents hoped she could serve as a symbol of hope for other premature babies, WFIE reports.

They said their daughter started out as a miracle and continues to be a blessing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the...
Waco woman’s disappearance now a murder case in Coryell County

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil...
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive?...
More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
LIVE: Update on Texas school shooting investigation; police face questions over response
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies