90s are back and for quite some time

It looks like we’re about the make the switch from a Spring weather pattern into a more summer-like one. Honestly, we’ve been stuck in a summer pattern for much of May with hot temperatures and minimal rain chances, but the permanent switch could be coming soon. Temperatures are expected to warm up slight above average and the rain chances are expected to stay fairly low. Morning temperatures today in the 50s and low 60s will warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s late this afternoon, about 10° warmer than yesterday. Thankfully, today’s big afternoon warm up turns into a miniscule one as we move into Memorial Day weekend.

Friday’s weather will be fairly similar to today with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s reaching the low-to-mid 90s. The forecast holds true Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and beyond with morning lows warming into the upper 60s and 70s while highs stay in the low-to-mid 90s. Sun-splashed conditions are expected pretty much every day with a few extra clouds arriving next week. If we are going to see any rain over the coming days, the best chances will be next Thursday and Friday as a cold front potentially moves toward the area. A few isolated showers or storms could be possible with the front, but there’s a good chance the front either doesn’t move into the area or doesn’t bring us any rainfall.

Hinting at Tropical Development? Forecast models continue to show a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico or Bay of Campeche late next week which means that confidence in a tropical disturbance is growing a bit. Unfortunately, it’s still too early to tell where this storm would go, how strong it could be, or even if it’ll form. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the tropics of course! Hurricane season starts on June 1st and it’s expected to be an active one. In June, we look close to home for tropical development with most storms forming in the western Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico and then tracking towards the Gulf coast.

