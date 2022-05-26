Advertisement

Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail

Tommie Rodall, 28
Tommie Rodall, 28(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fired Bell County jailer has been arrested and charged with criminal activity inside the Bell County Jail.

Tommie Rodall, 28, has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering and is being held at the Bell County Jail.

According to Bell County Sheriff T.J. Cruz, the jail staff discovered on Feb. 5 contraband within the confines of the correctional facility which included a cellphone, chargers, tobacco, and illicit substances after a cell search.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division, along with the assistance of the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and Bell Organized Crime Unit, conducted an investigation into the source of the contraband, resulting in several individuals identified as being involved in a criminal enterprise concerning contraband being delivered and sold within the jail.

Rodall has been employed with the sheriff’s department for four years and was terminated Thursday morning.

The criminal charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering were presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and delivered to a Bell County Grand Jury on May 25, in which a true-bill indictment was handed down.

At the time of this release, a bond is yet to be issued.

