Crash victim’s father hands out scholarships in daughter’s memory at vigil

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday evening in remembrance of four local teens killed in a crash in Bosque County over the weekend.

The vigil, put on by the school district, was held outside of Midway High School.

There were flowers and baskets for all four victims, and three photos for the three students who perished with ties to Midway.

Evan Lovejoy and Brouke Olvera were recent Midway grads, and Mackenzie Bewley was supposed to be graduating from Midway High School on Friday.

“It’s just a joy to see people come together in fellowship and celebrate their lives,” said Avery Bewley, Mackenzie’s father. “It’s very heartwarming to show that they all were loved and thought about and left their mark on each one of us, it’s still hard but it does help.”

Several of Mackenzie’s teachers spoke during the event and talked about how she overcame during a tough year.

Her mother passed away from cancer in September.

Mackenzie was planning to go to college to be a pediatric oncology nurse in her mother’s honor.

“Just to realize that her, Brouke and Evan made an effect on people, it’s just a great feeling,” said Raymond Long, Mackenzie’s stepfather.

Her stepmother is also a nurse.

“I was very much looking forward to helping her complete her dreams to become a pediatric oncology nurse, but unfortunately that was ripped away too soon,” said Lisa Bewley.

During the vigil, Bewley’s father presented three of her best friends with scholarships in his daughter’s memory.

“We’re in the process of working on setting up a Mackenzie Bewley Memorial Scholarship fund for students of the GWAHCA program here in McLennan County that want to continue their health career,” said Bewley.

Friends at the vigil said they were still in shock.

“I knew all four of them, we would hang out every weekend,” said Alex Aguilar. “We always listened to music anytime we’d ride around in the car together, we connected with their kind spirit, just anything about them.”

Aguilar and Sylvia Villagomez said they all had a bond “like no other” and always thought if something happened to one of them, it would happen to all of them.

“When we found out it just didn’t seem real, cuz we always had a plan, if one of us goes all of us goes, that’s how close we were,” said Aguilar.

They say they were invited to the graduation party at Lake Whitney Saturday and would have been driving with them, however, Aguilar was out of town and Villagomez stayed home.

“We all just connected like a family, I was busy earlier in the day so I couldn’t go out there with them, I probably would have drove them because I was always the designated driver,” said Villagomez. “Going to sleep...I had a bad feeling.”

Aguilar, who just graduated from college, and Villagomez, who just finished her second year at Tarleton State University, got together before the vigil and were looking at photos of their friends.

“I want them to know how special they were, and they were gone too soon, they didn’t deserve that, they had so much life to life,” said Aguilar.

“Cherish every moment you have.”

They said they’re going to start picking up the pieces.

“We live every day for them now,” said Aguilar.

According to family, the bodies of all four teens were released back to the families Wednesday.

Bewley’s sister will likely be accepting her diploma on her behalf Friday.

Her funeral is tentatively scheduled for June 4.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.