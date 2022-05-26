Gas prices drop amid Memorial Day weekend travel plans

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Statewide gas prices have dropped even with 3.2 million Texans planning to travel during the Memorial Day weekend.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $4.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is three cents less than on this day last week and is $1.53 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $4.35 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $3.99 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.60, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and $1.57 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Despite dropping from record highs, fuel prices remain elevated and will likely continue to fluctuate as crude oil remains above $110 per barrel.

Texas drivers will pay 56% more for fuel, on average, this Memorial Day compared to last year.

“The pain at the pump is still very apparent, but the daily record-setting for the statewide gas price average has stopped, at least for now,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

