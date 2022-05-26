Advertisement

Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -According to multiple media outlets including KSAT, the husband of one of the teachers who was shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has also passed away.

Family members have confirmed that Irma Garcia’s husband Joe passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday that was believed to have been caused due to grief.

According to Irma Garcia’s online teacher’s biography, the couple had been married for 24 years and have four children.

The two leave behind four children.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the...
Waco woman’s disappearance now a murder case in Coryell County

Latest News

Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, gas prices have dropped.
Gas prices drop amid Memorial Day weekend travel plans
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail
Robb Elementary School
‘Horrifying’ conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting