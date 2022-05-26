Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -According to multiple media outlets including KSAT, the husband of one of the teachers who was shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has also passed away.

Family members have confirmed that Irma Garcia’s husband Joe passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday that was believed to have been caused due to grief.

According to Irma Garcia’s online teacher’s biography, the couple had been married for 24 years and have four children.

The two leave behind four children.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.