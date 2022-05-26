Waco Police officers arrest suspect in drive-by shooting that wounded woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives and officers with the Waco Police Department arrested Timothy Coaster, 20, Wednesday night for aggravated causing bodily injury after a drive-by shooting that occurred on May 15, 2022 near the 2900 Block of Morrow Avenue.

A police official said the shooting left a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victims received medical treatment at a hospital and has recovered, police said.

Coaster has been charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

“Our detectives and officers work each and every day to arrest criminal offenders, to continue to do this we need you. When you see something, say something. We can’t do this job without you and need information from key witnesses to help solve these cases,” said Waco Police Department Spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.