Advertisement

Waco Police officers arrest suspect in drive-by shooting that wounded woman

20-year-old Timothy Coaster
20-year-old Timothy Coaster(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives and officers with the Waco Police Department arrested Timothy Coaster, 20, Wednesday night for aggravated causing bodily injury after a drive-by shooting that occurred on May 15, 2022 near the 2900 Block of Morrow Avenue.

A police official said the shooting left a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victims received medical treatment at a hospital and has recovered, police said.

Coaster has been charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

“Our detectives and officers work each and every day to arrest criminal offenders, to continue to do this we need you. When you see something, say something. We can’t do this job without you and need information from key witnesses to help solve these cases,” said Waco Police Department Spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the...
Waco woman’s disappearance now a murder case in Coryell County

Latest News

Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, gas prices have dropped.
Gas prices drop amid Memorial Day weekend travel plans
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail