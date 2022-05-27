Abbott, Patrick cancel appearances at NRA Convention

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In the recent news of the Uvalde tragedy, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have cancelled their appearances at the NRA convention.

The Texas leaders were set to make appearances and give speeches at the event in Houston this weekend.

Gov. Abbott released a statement from his office stating that he will be traveling to Uvalde instead.

“Abbott will instead give prerecorded remarks to be played at the convention,” said his office.

In a statement, Patrick said, “After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast this morning.”

“While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde,” said Patrick.

My statement on cancellation of NRA Convention appearance: pic.twitter.com/2CddBaOVdC — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 27, 2022

