Advertisement

Abbott, Patrick cancel appearances at NRA Convention

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Governor Greg Abbott.(State of Texas)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In the recent news of the Uvalde tragedy, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have cancelled their appearances at the NRA convention.

The Texas leaders were set to make appearances and give speeches at the event in Houston this weekend.

Gov. Abbott released a statement from his office stating that he will be traveling to Uvalde instead.

“Abbott will instead give prerecorded remarks to be played at the convention,” said his office.

In a statement, Patrick said, “After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast this morning.”

“While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde,” said Patrick.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the...
Waco woman’s disappearance now a murder case in Coryell County

Latest News

SBC list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 cases in East Texas
Southern Baptist Convention list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 East Texas cases
The NRA will go ahead with its previously scheduled convention in Houston, days after the mass...
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
Police on Thursday arrested Joel Placencia, 19, of Seguin, after the young man allegedly...
Police in San Antonio area arrest student who threatened to ‘bring AK-47 to school’
Sami Harris
Waco woman who grew up in Uvalde, attended Robb Elementary devastated by massacre