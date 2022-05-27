Baylor Baseball’s Run at Big 12 Championship Ends With 11-1 Loss to OSU

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No. 8 seed Baylor baseball (26-28) was defeated by run-rule against No. 4 seed Oklahoma State (37-19), 11-1, Thursday morning at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Bears were held in check by Cowboys’ ace Justin Campbell, who registered 10 strikeouts in a complete game, seven-inning contest. BU’s only three hits came from Antonio Valdez, Harrison Caley and Jacob Schoenvogel, who scored on Alex Gonzales’ RBI groundout for the Bears’ lone tally.

Following OSU’s opening run in the bottom of the second inning, Baylor tied the ballgame at 1-1 when Schoenvogel wheeled around to an unoccupied third base after singling and advancing on an error. In the next at-bat, Gonzales put a ball in play to score the runner and pick up his 11th RBI of the season.

BU used five different pitchers, including Jake Jackson, Grant Golomb, Matt Voelker, Adam Muirhead and Anderson Needham, but struggled to slow down the potent Cowboys offense that scored runs in five of the seven innings played.A three-run home run gave OSU the lead back in the third, and the Pokes added two more in the fourth to charge ahead 6-1. A pair of runs in the sixth preceded a three-spot in the seventh that resulted in the run-rule.

With the loss, Baylor was eliminated from the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

